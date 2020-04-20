Mack Trucks recently donated to local Lehigh Valley organizations aiding food insecurity and a shortage of medical supplies spurred by the coronavirus.

To assist those in the community and those on the front lines, Mack Trucks recently donated to local Lehigh Valley organizations aiding food insecurity and a shortage of medical supplies spurred by the coronavirus. All Mack models for North America and export are assembled at Mack's Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, Pa.

Mack Trucks donated $10,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania to help those with food insecurity, and also donated masks, gloves, safety goggles and personal protective equipment (PPE) to St. Luke's Hospital, Success Rehabilitation and Maxim Healthcare Services.

"Mack recognizes the importance of doing what we can to support the community we have been a part of for more than a century," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. "Food insecurity, as well as the critical need for medical supplies, were identified to be two of the most pressing areas in which we could make a positive impact, so we took action to donate."

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania serves 200 agencies in Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike and Wayne counties. Its mission is to "obtain food and distribute it to people in need through area non-profits, and to provide resources for education and advocacy to end hunger." The organization was started in 1982. Second Harvest delivered 9.4 million pounds of food during fiscal year 2018-2019.

"Second Harvest Food Bank and our network of 200 nonprofit agencies would like to thank Mack Trucks for its donation," said Briana McGonagle, development manager of Second Harvest Food Bank. "The funds will go toward providing food to children and families that otherwise could not afford it, and we are pleased that we can extend our services even further as a result of this gift from Mack."

Mack's Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility led the efforts for donations to area medical facilities.

"In this uncertain time, it's important that we all step up to offer assistance in any way we can," said Rickard Lundberg, vice president and general manager at LVO. "Mack Trucks is supporting local healthcare facilities through in-kind donations to help protect those working directly with those who are sick, especially patients with COVID-19."

St. Luke's is part of the St. Luke's University Health Network serving 11 counties including Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuykill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. In partnership with Temple University, St. Luke's created the Lehigh Valley's first and only regional medical school campus. St. Luke's is the only Lehigh Valley-based healthcare system with Medicare's five- and four-star ratings for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction.

"St. Luke's is grateful for Mack Trucks' donation," said Sam Kennedy, director of Corporate Communications of St. Luke's. "This kind of support helps to keep our healthcare workers safe as they provide care to our community during this time of crisis."

Maxim Healthcare Services is a national provider of services including home healthcare, behavioral care, healthcare staffing and personal caregiving.

"Maxim is working tirelessly to secure additional personal protective equipment for our nurses and caregivers across the country," said Todd Campbell, area vice president of Maxim. "Donations from companies like Mack Trucks are critical to helping us maintain safe work spaces that keep our employees and patients safe from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases."

Success Rehabilitation, based in the Greater Philadelphia area, is a renowned post-acute rehabilitation program exclusively specializing in the neuro-rehabilitation of patients with traumatic and non-traumatic brain injuries and strokes.

"In our moment of need, Mack Trucks stepped up for the Success Rehabilitation and surrounding healthcare community in a big way," said Kevin Tangney, director of marketing and company affairs of Success Rehabilitation. "Mack Trucks' invaluable donation of PPE and medical supplies helped us in our continued efforts in keeping our team members and residents healthy. Our sincerest thanks to Mack Trucks for their generosity and goodwill. Their support of small business owners speaks volumes to the character of the entire Mack Trucks organization."

