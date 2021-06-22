Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

McCann Industries Hosts Demo Day for Bucher Municipal

Tue June 22, 2021 - Midwest Edition #13
Katherine Devlin – CEG Editorial Assistant


Gary Gainer, regional sales manager of Bucher Municipal North America, goes over all the features of the Bucher V65t sweeper.
Gary Gainer, regional sales manager of Bucher Municipal North America, goes over all the features of the Bucher V65t sweeper.
Gary Gainer, regional sales manager of Bucher Municipal North America, goes over all the features of the Bucher V65t sweeper. Jim McCann (L), president and CEO of McCann Industries, and Matthew Starnes, marketing manager of Bucher Municipal, discuss plans for the training and demonstration event. Ray Sullivan (R) of McCann Industries reviews the features of the CityCat 5006 sweeper with Marty Hall (L) and C.R. Jones. Guests from the various municipalities had the chance to see the V65t sweeper up close. Steve Costello (R) of McCann Industries answers some questions about the Bucher CityCat 5006 from Randy Piscitelli. Erik Vichill, sales manager of Bucher Municipal, discusses the benefits of the Bucher CityCat 5006 sweeper with those in attendance. Ken Schmidt (R) of McCann Industries talks sweepers with Mike Dunaj (L) and Ignacio Garcia. Larry Savage (L) and McCann Industries’ Ryan Carr go over some of the specs of the machines presented. The V65t sweeper features a 415-gal. water capacity; a 16-in. wide sweep brush; an 8.5-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and 50-gal. fuel tank. The CityCat 5006 compact class sweeper offers 235-gal. water capacity; an 8-ft. sweep path for two brushes; an 11.5-ft. sweep path for three brushes; a 7.3-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and a payload capacity of 11,025 lbs.

Current and prospective customers of McCann Industries were invited to a demonstration of Bucher Municipal vacuum street sweepers at the company's Bolingbrook, Ill., facility on June 9.

Following the introduction and training sessions for compact and vacuum sweepers, guests had the chance to see the CityCat 5006 and the V65t models in action. With some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, McCann treated everyone to Jimmy John's for lunch via gift cards.

"We're really excited to represent the Bucher Municipal sweeper line," said Jim McCann, president and CEO of McCann Industries. "The product aligns well with our municipal and contractor offerings. In addition, their philosophy of exceeding expectations and a high-level of product support is in line with how we go to the market."

Bucher Municipal CityCat 5006

The CityCat 5006 compact sweeper offers 235-gal. water capacity; an 8-ft. sweep path for two brushes; an 11.5-ft. sweep path for three brushes; a 7.3-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and a payload capacity of 11,025 lbs.

Available options include a weed brush; hydraulic tilt side brushes; an additional 295 gal. water tank; water flushing bar; high pressure water system; and more.

Bucher V65t Sweeper

The V65t has a 415-gal. water capacity; a 16-in. wide sweep brush; an 8.5-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and 50-gal. fuel tank.

Options include a camera monitoring system; PM10 dust suppression system; in-cab gutter broom lateral control, in-cab gutter broom tilt control; pneumatic vibrating hopper screens; and more

Bucher offers an all-inclusive warranty of two years/2,000 hours on its machines. The standard debris hopper is constructed of stainless steel and comes standard, along with a lifetime warranty.

McCann Industries has 10 locations throughout Chicagoland, Indiana and Michigan. It represents the full line of Bucher Municipal sweepers, which includes truck-mounted mechanical broom sweepers, pure vacuum sweepers and regenerative air sweepers. These are used for a variety of applications, including cleaning up debris and leaf pick-up.

"I just want to thank everyone at McCann for their hospitality, " said Matt Starnes of Bucher Municipal North America. "I and everyone at Bucher Municipal is excited to work with a dealer of their caliber. We're looking forward to a long and rewarding business relationship."

For more information, visit mccannonline.com and buchermunicipal.com/us/en. CEG




Today's top stories

Volvo CE Commits to Science-Based Targets With Approved Carbon Reduction Pathway

Spanning the Potomac: Three-Quarter-Billion-Dollar Bridge Replacement Under Way

The Future of Energy Storage, Microgrids

Caterpillar's MINExpo Experience Features Equipment, Technology That Drive Sustainability

Doosan, Trimble Announce Factory-Installed Machine Control Solution for Crawler Excavators

Reconstruction Begins On Century-Old Border Crossing Span Over St. John River

Soil Connect Announces eRegulatory Module

Case Introduces Precision Grader Blade for Large-Frame Compact Track Loaders



 

Read more about...

Events Illinois McCann Industries






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo