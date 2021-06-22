Gary Gainer, regional sales manager of Bucher Municipal North America, goes over all the features of the Bucher V65t sweeper.

Current and prospective customers of McCann Industries were invited to a demonstration of Bucher Municipal vacuum street sweepers at the company's Bolingbrook, Ill., facility on June 9.

Following the introduction and training sessions for compact and vacuum sweepers, guests had the chance to see the CityCat 5006 and the V65t models in action. With some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, McCann treated everyone to Jimmy John's for lunch via gift cards.

"We're really excited to represent the Bucher Municipal sweeper line," said Jim McCann, president and CEO of McCann Industries. "The product aligns well with our municipal and contractor offerings. In addition, their philosophy of exceeding expectations and a high-level of product support is in line with how we go to the market."

Bucher Municipal CityCat 5006

The CityCat 5006 compact sweeper offers 235-gal. water capacity; an 8-ft. sweep path for two brushes; an 11.5-ft. sweep path for three brushes; a 7.3-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and a payload capacity of 11,025 lbs.

Available options include a weed brush; hydraulic tilt side brushes; an additional 295 gal. water tank; water flushing bar; high pressure water system; and more.

Bucher V65t Sweeper

The V65t has a 415-gal. water capacity; a 16-in. wide sweep brush; an 8.5-cu. yd. stainless steel hopper; and 50-gal. fuel tank.

Options include a camera monitoring system; PM10 dust suppression system; in-cab gutter broom lateral control, in-cab gutter broom tilt control; pneumatic vibrating hopper screens; and more

Bucher offers an all-inclusive warranty of two years/2,000 hours on its machines. The standard debris hopper is constructed of stainless steel and comes standard, along with a lifetime warranty.

McCann Industries has 10 locations throughout Chicagoland, Indiana and Michigan. It represents the full line of Bucher Municipal sweepers, which includes truck-mounted mechanical broom sweepers, pure vacuum sweepers and regenerative air sweepers. These are used for a variety of applications, including cleaning up debris and leaf pick-up.

"I just want to thank everyone at McCann for their hospitality, " said Matt Starnes of Bucher Municipal North America. "I and everyone at Bucher Municipal is excited to work with a dealer of their caliber. We're looking forward to a long and rewarding business relationship."

For more information, visit mccannonline.com and buchermunicipal.com/us/en. CEG

