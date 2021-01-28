Mecalac offers two boom options for the 6MCR and 7MWR, allowing customers to better tailor equipment for their specific needs.

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, offers a new configuration of its two-piece boom with offset for 6MCR skid excavators and 7MWR wheeled excavator models. The boom option allows customers to better tailor equipment for their specific needs.

"Mecalac excavators represent a new approach to existing equipment — a 360-degree compact excavator," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America.

"Thanks in part to an innovative boom design, our MCR and MWR machines open faster and close up tighter than anything out there, providing more power, speed and dexterity for the tightest work sites. But innovation never stops. Our engineers found a way to further specialize our existing technology for certain applications."

The new option is a variation of the Mecalac boom optimized for excavation and truck loading applications. This alternative boom configuration positions the stick cylinder above the boom, rather than underneath, to provide a wider working angle, faster movement and higher penetration force while maintaining the features that make the original Mecalac boom revolutionary on the excavator market, according to the manufacture.

Dimensions and work envelope remain similar to the standard boom, and attachments, such as loader buckets and pallet forks, are still compatible.

The new Mecalac boom is now the standard configuration for 6MCR and 7MWR excavators. The original boom design will remain standard for all other models in the MCR skid excavator and MWR wheeled excavator series, which provides enhance power and flexibility for diverse applications.

Unlike traditional mono booms, Mecalac's design features five axes for an increased range of motion, providing a more compact footprint and minimizing the need to reposition the machine in a number of situations. The boom can be tucked in close to the machine, even with a full bucket, allowing for extra compactness and mobility without overbalancing the unit in the front — resulting in a true zero-turn radius, according to the manufacturer.

For loading trucks, working in confined spaces or operating near the body of the machine, the boom's extended range of movement increases flexibility and reach while minimizing unnecessary movement. This dexterity also increases overall efficiency with a number of attachments. For example, it allows for parallel lifting and below-grade operation with pallet forks.

The boom is offset to the side of the cab, which allows the operator to angle the first part of the boom back to increase stability during lifting — resulting in a high lifting force — and reduces the machine's overall footprint for work in confined areas. An additional offset in the second segment of the boom lets contractors dig outside the machine's width as well as work parallel to the machine over longitudinal obstacles, such as fences.

"From the start, Mecalac's boom design changed the game for excavator operators, increasing lifting capacity to industry-leading levels and allowing them to work closer to the machine than ever before," Bigwood said. "But we recognize that contractors take different paths to achieve success. To help maximize the benefits of our MCR and MWR machines for every customer, we offer a boom optimized for excavation and truck loading applications."

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

