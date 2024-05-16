Photo courtesy of Metso Lokotrack EC range has been developed using new, modular architecture, which reduces the number of components and provides scalable solutions that can be adapted for different applications and capacities.

Metso's Lokotrack EC range brings a new diesel-electric power line to the aggregates market.

All the process functions of the range are electric, significantly reducing the use of hydraulic oil needed in the crushing operations. All Lokotrack EC range units can be powered with external electricity.

In its Lokolaunch event in Tampere, Finland, Metso launched the first two products of the new EC range. Lokotrack LT400J is a 68-ton mobile jaw crusher designed for the primary crushing of hard rock and recycled aggregates. Lokotrack LT350C is a 50-ton mobile cone crusher for secondary and tertiary crushing.

To reach high capacity, LT350C is equipped with the new Nordberg HP350e cone crusher, while LT400J counts on the proven Nordberg C120 jaw crusher. Both units can be seamlessly combined with each other as well as with the Lokotrack mobile screens to produce high quality aggregates, according to the manufacturer.

"When external electricity is available, the new electric power transmission provides high capacity with minimized operational cost and CO2 emissions. When not available, the onboard diesel gensets allow maximum independent operation time. Also, auxiliary units, such as mobile screens and stackers, can be powered from the same gensets, which will further reduce the needed power to run the complete plant," said Jarmo Vuorenpää, director, New Lokotrack Offering at Metso.

Lokotrack EC range has been developed using new, modular architecture, which reduces the number of components and provides scalable solutions that can be adapted for different applications and capacities.

"The new way to do product development enables a faster and more agile way to meet the changing customer needs. Furthermore, it enables more efficient support for the machines with less parts needed and easier upgrades of new features," said Renaud Lapointe, senior vice president of Metso Products business line in the aggregates business area.

All the components of the new EC range are designed and tested to perform in demanding conditions to reach maximum uptime for the customers. Safety and usability have been given special attention. The design of the LT400J and LT350C fulfills the latest safety standard while being easier to use than ever. With new digital tools, the units can be operated safely from the excavator and be quickly set from transport to operation.

About Metso's Lokotrack Range

The concept of track-mounted crushers and screens was developed in Finland in 1985 to minimize cost and energy use. Lokotrack units are ideal for processing both natural aggregates and recycled materials. Lokotrack EC is a new diesel-electric range that complements the existing offering.

Lokotrack EC range contributes significantly to Metso's Planet Positive offering with lower CO2 emissions when operated with electric power. It also helps reduce carbon footprint due to the lower need for hydraulic oil.

For more information, visit www.metso.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories