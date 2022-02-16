The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association's (MITA) annual conference and trade show was back at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich., for 2022. Held Jan. 19 to 20, the event featured a series of educational sessions focused on a range of subjects including safety, legislative and legal issues and updates from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

Seth Mattison, founder and CEO of FutureSight Labs, was the keynote speaker, addressing worker shortages and the challenge of attracting and retaining employees. Mattison is an internationally recognized speaker whose talks focus on leadership, talent management, change and innovation and the future of work.

During the noon hour on both days, attendees had an opportunity to meet with representatives from Michigan's leading equipment, product and service providers during the trade show portion of the event with Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services sponsoring a strolling lunch.

Alta Equipment Company sponsored the conference President's Dinner. Additional networking and social activities were available for both attendees and exhibitors during a cocktail reception sponsored by AIS and CRC on the first night of the show. An industry reception was held on the second night, sponsored by Michigan CAT, with an after reception hosted by Alta Equipment Company.

About MITA

As Michigan's construction trade association consisting of more than 500 Michigan companies, MITA represents the state's construction industry including road and bridge, sewer and water, utility, railroad, excavation and specialty construction.

For more information, visit thinkmita.org. CEG

