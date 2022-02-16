List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
MITA Encourages Discussion at Conference, Trade Show

Wed February 16, 2022 - Midwest Edition #4
CEG


The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association's (MITA) annual conference and trade show was back at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich., for 2022. Held Jan. 19 to 20, the event featured a series of educational sessions focused on a range of subjects including safety, legislative and legal issues and updates from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

Seth Mattison, founder and CEO of FutureSight Labs, was the keynote speaker, addressing worker shortages and the challenge of attracting and retaining employees. Mattison is an internationally recognized speaker whose talks focus on leadership, talent management, change and innovation and the future of work.

During the noon hour on both days, attendees had an opportunity to meet with representatives from Michigan's leading equipment, product and service providers during the trade show portion of the event with Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services sponsoring a strolling lunch.

Alta Equipment Company sponsored the conference President's Dinner. Additional networking and social activities were available for both attendees and exhibitors during a cocktail reception sponsored by AIS and CRC on the first night of the show. An industry reception was held on the second night, sponsored by Michigan CAT, with an after reception hosted by Alta Equipment Company.

About MITA

As Michigan's construction trade association consisting of more than 500 Michigan companies, MITA represents the state's construction industry including road and bridge, sewer and water, utility, railroad, excavation and specialty construction.

For more information, visit thinkmita.org. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R): McCann Industries’ Bob Richardson, Alex Labus and James Maioho discussed the company’s line of Case equipment.
Dan Babcock (L) of Give ‘Em a Brake Safety and Ed Davids of Hoffman Brothers Inc. were named MITA Honorary Members in recognition of their lifelong commitment and contributions to Michigan’s infrastructure.
Ritchie Bros.’ Scott Snyder (L) and Fred Lopez were on hand to discuss the auction company’s schedule of premier auctions at the conference.
Matthew Holmer (L) and James McRay of Efficiency Production spoke with attendees about trench safety.
A full contingent was on hand at the Pro-Tec Equipment booth, where (L-R) Dave Miedema, Rob Coppens, Fred Schuessler, Paul Rosemeck and Lon Lentz welcomed attendees to discuss the company’s trench shoring equipment.
Maverick Environmental Equipment’s Fred Makinen (L) and Matt Smith spoke about the company’s lineup of material processing equipment.
(L-R): Alta Equipment Company’s Tom Bridson, Josh DeYonker, Rob O’Rourke, Chuck Detzler and Brian Gillette were on hand to welcome attendees at the MITA Conference and Trade Show.
(L-R): Vince Voetberg, Dustin Soerens and Phil Wichowsky of Walter Peyton Power Equipment were ready to discuss crane equipment with attendees.
(L-R): AIS Construction Equipment’s Pat Lewis and Pat Pytlowany caught up with Dan Eriksson of Hoffman Bros.
MacAllister Rentals Nathan Brown (L) and Justin Kwolek joined Michigan CAT to speak with attendees about the company’s line of Caterpillar machines for sale and rent.
Keynote speaker Seth Mattison, founder and CEO of FutureSight Labs, addressed the MITA membership with insights on recruiting, retaining and motivating employees.




