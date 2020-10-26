Mack Trucks announced a new version of its 13-liter Mack MP 8HE engine with up to 3 percent improved fuel efficiency.

Mack Anthem models spec'd with Mack's new extended chassis fairings and the Mack HE+ efficiency package, which includes the revised MP8HE engine, now deliver up to a 13 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared with a baseline Anthem model, according to the manufacturer.

Mack announced the new offer, now available for order, during the virtual American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition.

"From its inception, our work on the Mack Anthem model has been about finding ways to save customers money with improved fuel efficiency from superior aerodynamics and powertrain technology," said Stu Russoli, Mack Trucks highway product manager. "We thoroughly revised our MP8HE engine to bring even greater efficiency benefits through our proven Mack Energy Recovery Technology."

Mack Energy Recovery Technology captures waste energy from the engine's exhaust, converting it back into mechanical energy delivered to the engine crankshaft as additional torque. To improve efficiency further, Mack engineers implemented an updated wave piston design that helps to evenly distribute the air/fuel mixture within the cylinder to burn fuel more completely and consistently than traditional piston designs. Additional efficiency gains came by increasing the MP8HE's compression ratio from 17:1 to 18:1 and adding an improved turbocharger and wastegate.

The Mack HE+ efficiency package bundles the MP8HE engine, the Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission, Mack Predictive Cruise and a plethora of aerodynamic enhancements for the ultimate in fuel efficiency. The HE+ package also can be combined with Mack's all-new extended chassis fairings, which smooth airflow around the rear axles to deliver an additional 0.5 percent improvement in fuel efficiency.

The next generation Mack MP8HE engine will continue to be offered in 415 and 445 hp ratings with 1,760 and 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque, respectively.

