Thus far, Ortiz has completed construction of northbound retaining walls and sound wall, new on and off ramps, barriers and lane pavement, the new on ramp along southbound 405 and three of four retaining walls. (Caltrans photo)

Ortiz Enterprises Inc. is looking to deliver the California Department of Transportation's (Caltrans) $41.5 million I-405 Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard Auxiliary Lanes Project in Torrance this fall.

The project work zone — in Los Angeles County — includes I-405 between Western Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard (on and off ramps included) and the 182nd Street interchange.

The work is being executed in coordination with Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA METRO) and the city of Torrance.

The goal of the project is to improve a 1.2-mi. segment of I-405, which also will add auxiliary lanes on I-405 to help relieve congestion. Moreover, a new southbound on-ramp from northbound Crenshaw Boulevard is being constructed and — by widening the road — more storage space will be created for vehicles on I-405 on and off-ramps and local streets.

What's Been Done

To date, Ortiz Enterprises has completed the following elements:

Northbound retaining walls and sound wall have been completed;

New on and off ramps are complete;

Barriers and lane pavement are complete;

The new on ramp along southbound 405 has been completed;

Three of four retaining walls have been constructed.

The remaining items of the project include the reconstruction of the southbound off ramp at the Crenshaw ramps and one retaining wall. Barriers and sound wall are yet to be constructed, but will be constructed after the realignment of the ramps.

"Coordination is ongoing with both the city of Torrance and other public utilities and has been a real challenge," said Juan Ramirez, Ortiz's project manager. "We have been ahead of schedule for the most part and we anticipate that the project will be completed as required. There have been several soil issues encountered that were not shown on the plans, as well as some issues that were originally depicted on the plans that have been dealt with. Utility issues have been mostly resolved, SCE is still pending removal of wooden poles at the intersection of 182nd and Crenshaw.

"There have been several areas that have clearance issues, but we have managed to overcome the issues and continue to perform the work," he said when asked about utility, soil and water issues. "Caltrans has been very quick to respond to our RFI's and deal with issues where they are in control, however, utilities are separate entities and have been the real challenge on this project."

Interstate 405 at Crenshaw Boulevard and the 182nd Street interchange is a major component of the work.

"Staging is the key on this project, we have combined stages where we are able to in order to perform work efficiently," said Ramirez. "We will continue to combine stages as necessary. This work is on schedule. All demolition has been concluded and reconstruction of the southbound on and off ramps are yet to be done. This will require another 30-day closure that is on the planning stage."

The ramps are a mix of both AC and concrete, while work on the mainlines are concrete.

According to Ramirez, a multitude of equipment used on this project. This includes drilling rigs, excavators, loaders, skip loaders, rollers, forklifts, cranes and concrete pumps.

The plan of attack constructing the auxiliary lanes is following a process similar to the interchange element due to the small work area, with equipment being transferred to different areas as needed.

"Most of the engineering issues are based on issues with designs that are not reflecting on-site conditions," said Nathan Petty, Ortiz's project engineer. "Having to combine stages in order to efficiently construct the project has been one method of solving the issues where grades and access have been used to resolve the issues. Ortiz is only responsible to perform the work as shown on the plans, we do not design the projects, we only construct per the contract documents. Our design efforts extend only to the resolution of issues for falsework for bridge construction and the such."

The subcontractors include GSI for drilling piles and soil nail walls; All American Asphalt for all AC paving; JV Land and Clearing performed all the clearing of the job site; Advantage performed all the wall demos and bridge demolition; Ferreira is responsible for all electrical, overhead signs and roadway signs; EBS has performed all the minor concrete; and Integrity Rebar Placers installed all rebar for both the bridges and walls.

Excavation and demolition is generating a fair amount of material.

"All materials/removed that could be reused have been crushed and mixed into the Class 3 base," said Ramirez. "A total of more than 40 tons of crushed materials has reused on site. All dirt has been balanced throughout the job site to minimize any export."

The amounts of new materials being brought in have not been finalized yet.

"We're experiencing typical wear and tear and in terms of repairs, there are no delays," said Ramirez. "We have a mechanic on rotation throughout all company projects."

Ortiz owns all major equipment including dozers, excavators and forklifts.

"We rent some items like cranes [operated] and concrete pumps," said Ramirez.

Project Background

"This improvement will enhance and mitigate the existing and forecasted operational deficiencies on the I-405 and local streets in the vicinity of I-405/Crenshaw interchange," said Caltrans Public Information Officer Alisa Almanzan, District 7 — LA & Ventura County. "It also will improve traffic flow and mitigate congestion and enhance safety by eliminating vehicles backing onto the streets from freeway on and off-ramps. "

Construction is ongoing Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph through the work zone.

"Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, dust and vibrations associated with construction activities," noted the Caltrans project page. "During construction phase there will be certain periods with short term street lane closures and ramp closures. Advance warning signs and detours [are being] provided." CEG

