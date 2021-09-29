The Farm Science Review returned to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19-related health concerns. Sponsored by the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the review was scheduled to run Sept. 21 to 23. It went off without a hitch on day one, however heavy rains caused the show to be postponed on day two, a first in the event's 59-year history. Activities resumed on day three.

The event was developed to offer agricultural education opportunities while providing a showcase for the latest in equipment, products and services presented by approximately 500 commercial exhibitors. The event typically attracts more than 120,000 farmers, industry professionals, FFA students and others involved with the agricultural field from throughout the United States and Canada.

The 80-acre Molly Caren Agricultural Center includes outdoor display areas as well as permanent buildings for tabletop displays, presentations and workshops on subjects ranging from farm animal management to crop production. Shuttle buses provided transportation for attendees to review field demonstrations located offsite.

