Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

OSU Hosts 2021 Farm Science Review in London, Ohio

Wed September 29, 2021 - Midwest Edition #20
CEG


The Farm Science Review returned to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19-related health concerns. Sponsored by the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the review was scheduled to run Sept. 21 to 23. It went off without a hitch on day one, however heavy rains caused the show to be postponed on day two, a first in the event's 59-year history. Activities resumed on day three.

The event was developed to offer agricultural education opportunities while providing a showcase for the latest in equipment, products and services presented by approximately 500 commercial exhibitors. The event typically attracts more than 120,000 farmers, industry professionals, FFA students and others involved with the agricultural field from throughout the United States and Canada.

The 80-acre Molly Caren Agricultural Center includes outdoor display areas as well as permanent buildings for tabletop displays, presentations and workshops on subjects ranging from farm animal management to crop production. Shuttle buses provided transportation for attendees to review field demonstrations located offsite.

For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

(L-R): At the Murphy Tractor & Equipment booth, the dealership’s Evan Olson, along with John Deere’s Piotr Lizak and Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Ryan Krupp, welcome attendees to the show.
Kaffenbarger Truck Equipment’s Les Mason (L) and Shane Guider had a good deal of equipment on display at the show, including this Boss Products snowplow.
With a wide selection of Gehl and Manitou machines on display, Chase Milam (L) and John Rau of Manitou Group were ready to shine the light on the company’s new Manitou MLT 841 telehandler.
JCB representatives Brandon Hawkins (L) and Daniel Willhelm were on hand to help out at the American Equipment Service equipment display.
Erich Rose (L) of KE Rose Company gets an assist from Fisher Engineering’s Norm Klimko to discuss snow removal equipment and other truck equipment and accessories at the show.
Christian Pannent (L), Bobcat account manager, joined Ryan Davis, Bobcat Enterprises’ Doosan territory manager to discuss the dealer’s lineup of Bobcat and Doosan equipment.
Denny Glasco (L), Toro district sales manager, and Southeastern Equipment Company’s Wes Cooper discussed the dealership’s line of Case, Toro and other equipment available for sale or rent.
Shelby Sellars of Sellars Farms is coached by New Holland product specialist David “25” Kohuth while taking a turn at the New Holland Excavator Challenge.




Today's top stories

ATS Construction's 72-Hour Paving Sprint Rehabs Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport

VIDEO: Caterpillar Designs Epic Playground With Life-Sized Hot Wheels

Wildish Construction Replacing 70-Year-Old Bridge in McMinnville

Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Parts, Service Technology Company SmartEquip

Case Launches the TV620B Compact Track Loader: The Largest and Most Powerful CTL Ever Built

Crews Prescribe Diverging Diamond Interchange to Remedy Woes in Maryland

VIDEO: Volvo CE Unveils CX01 Single-Drum Asphalt Compactor Concept at The Utility Expo

Peter D. Gehres Named Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc.'s New Chief Operating Officer



 

Read more about...

Agricultural Equipment Events Ohio






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo