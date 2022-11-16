For 90 years, customers and partners have appreciated Palfinger's pioneering spirit.

True to the tagline "Together we can reach anything", the company has continued to place its customers at the center of all activities. It is always reaching for something bigger, to push beyond its limits and to tackle the challenges ahead with a forward-thinking attitude, the company said.

That is exactly what is emphasized in the introduction of the new Palfinger FHS Series of truck-mounted forklifts.

"We see challenges not as an obstacle, but as an opportunity. We create solutions and provide answers. That is what drives us as the world market leader, and therefore the entire industry as well. Our customers are always the center of our focus. Because we can only deliver suitable products and solutions if we know their challenges," said Palfinger CEO Andreas Klauser.

Reinvented with customers' input, the global and regional teams have worked on developing a truly unique product. The result was new features, innovations and patents that permits the company to say it has truly revolutionized the truck-mounted forklift, Palfinger said.

The full range of forklifts in the 5,500 lb. capacity class are available in four configurations — standard, stardard reach, 4-way, 4-way reach — and with 10 or 12 ft. masts.

The exterior has a striking look with its higher ground clearance, lower profile engine hood, powder coated chassis and contemporary angular styling. Inside the spacious operator cabin is a swivel seat assembly with 25-degree outward rotation, which increases access when entering and exiting the machine. Finally, there is an integrated side guard providing extra protection for the operator.

The Palfinger ground control system comes standard on all models and allows operators to mount and dismount the forklift from a truck or trailer without climbing on board.

The reach system extends the forks forward to the centerline of the trailer, while the mast remains firmly against the side of the truck or trailer. This allows the operator to lift full capcity loads at maximum reach while retaining the ability to tilt and side shift at all times.

The FHS 55 4-way reach is a solution for difficult, same side loading/unloading situations. The reach system allows the operator to lift full capacity loads from across the truck/trailer,while the steering can be switched to the front wheels to allow effortless sideways driving.

For more information, visit palfinger.com.

