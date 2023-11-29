Premier Truck Rental’s (PTR) leadership team cuts a ribbon alongside a Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce representative, celebrating the opening of their DFW facility. (Premier Truck Rental photo)

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new facility in Fort Worth.

The grand opening ceremony was a two-day event that took place on Nov. 8-9 that featured local Fort Worth officials, facility tours, a vendor expo with equipment demos and an invite-only concert.

With a focus on customer appreciation and "Uniting the Forts," this event provided a platform for national commercial construction and utility organizations to connect and learn more about PTR's custom fleet rental offerings.

The new Texas location spans 84,187 sq. ft over 14.4 acres and includes 18 EV stations, four overhead cranes, a wash bay and a body shop with a paint booth large enough for a Class VIII truck.

"We are thrilled to open our second facility in Fort Worth and expand our presence in the region," said Adriene Horn, president of PTR. "This facility will allow us to better serve our customers and we look forward to continuing to grow in this thriving market."

Throughout the event, attendees experienced an array of activities, including hands-on equipment demonstrations from key equipment vendors, in-depth facility tours highlighting our manufacturing capabilities and a country concert.

"We're pleased with the positive response to our grand opening celebration," said Rob Troxel, CEO of PTR. "This is the first time we've ever done a private event to this scale and we believe that the connections made and knowledge shared will have a lasting impact on the industry."

This event was supported by some of PTR's vendor partners: Knapheide, RC Industries, Fill-Rite, Bedrock Truck Beds, Vanair, Miller Electric, Weatherguard, STI and Fleet Complete. Their contributions enhanced the grand opening celebration while supporting the immense growth of the equipment rental industry.

This facility is expected to bring more than 100 new-to-market jobs in the area, having both automotive technician and administrative roles available.

About Premier Truck Rental

Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, Premier Truck Rental works with customers to make sure that they have the best units for your job and industry, providing customers with truck, trailer and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of construction projects. It is a family owned and operated business with more than 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

For more information about PTR, visit https://rentptr.com.

