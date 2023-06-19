Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Registration Open for NTEA 2023 Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit

    Mon June 19, 2023 - National Edition
    NTEA


    Leading chassis manufacturers will gather Oct. 3 to 4, 2023, at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions (Sandusky, Ohio) to share the latest chassis and technical updates at NTEA's Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit.

    "Providing a venue where our industry's equipment manufacturers and upfitters can share information, collaborate and ask questions on the latest technical updates is one of the most important things we can do as an Association," said Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director.

    "We're always excited to bring together our industry's technical community, and this year's Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit features a strong OEM program lineup and vehicle displays, as well as educational sessions and industry resource displays."

    This annual event provides an important opportunity for the technical community to preview commercial vehicle updates and engage with OEM engineers on critical upfitting issues. Industry professionals can learn about important changes to powertrains, electrical systems, chassis structures and other vehicle systems. Having the ability to speak directly with chassis OEM engineers and product specialists translates to practical support for upfitters.

    In addition to discovering the latest vehicle modifications, attendees can engage with OEM technical representatives, network with other commercial vehicle professionals, attend industry education sessions and check out industry resource displays.

    Participating Chassis Manufacturers
    • Bollinger Motors
    • Cenntro Automotive
    • Daimler Truck North America
    • Ford Pro
    • GM Envolve
    • Hino Trucks
    • International Truck
    • Isuzu Commercial Truck of America
    • Kenworth Truck Co.
    • Mullen Automotive
    • Peterbilt Motors Company
    • Ram Commercial
    • Toyota Motor Sales
    Industry Education Sessions
    • Electrified Propulsion Vehicles (xEV) High-Voltage Electrical Safety Standards, presented by Corey Glassman, Electric Vehicle Consultant, ASE
    • Chassis Design Considerations for the Work Truck Industry, presented by Bob Raybuck, director of Technical Services, NTEA; and Steve Spata, senior technical assistance director, NTEA
    • Top Upfitting Risk Exposures for Multi-Stage Manufacturers, presented by Steve Tuskan, senior forensic consultant, Rimkus
    • TruckScience: Using Software to Upfit Safe, Legal and Efficient Trucks, presented by Martin Dammann, customer success manager, TruckScience; and Jens Hellberg, CEO, TruckScience
    • Understanding the EPA's Clean Trucks Plan, presented by Frank Acevedo, mobile source program manager, United States Environmental Protection Agency
    • Welder Certification Training Program, presented by Pauline Foks, senior program manager, NC3; Nikki Wilson, senior director of member services, NTEA; and a representative from The Lincoln Electric Company
    Industry Resource Displays
    • Lincoln Electric
    • National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)
    • NTEA
    • S&P Global Mobility
    • TruckScience
    • WorkTruckCert
    Pricing and Registration

    Register for Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit by Aug. 29, 2023, to receive advance pricing ($229 NTEA member/$329 nonmember). After this date, rates increase to $279 member/$379 nonmember.

    For more information, visit ntea.com/upfittingsummit.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    William J. Keller & Sons Preps Land for 'Once-in-a-Generation' Project in N.Y.

    UPDATE: I-95 in Philly Could Reopen in Two Weeks

    Yanmar CE North America Breaks Ground On 32,000-Sq.-Ft. Expansion

    Skanska USA Co-Creates AGC Task Force to Spearhead Decarbonization Efforts in Construction

    Attachments International Introduces Several New Models to Product Lineup

    How to Exploit Benefits of Estimating, Takeoff Software

    GT Mid Atlantic Holds Grand Opening for New Facility

    Brown University Approves Building New Indoor Athletic Practice Facility



     

    Read more about...

    Events NTEA TRUCKS






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA