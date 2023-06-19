Our Main Office
Mon June 19, 2023 - National Edition
Leading chassis manufacturers will gather Oct. 3 to 4, 2023, at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions (Sandusky, Ohio) to share the latest chassis and technical updates at NTEA's Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit.
"Providing a venue where our industry's equipment manufacturers and upfitters can share information, collaborate and ask questions on the latest technical updates is one of the most important things we can do as an Association," said Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director.
"We're always excited to bring together our industry's technical community, and this year's Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit features a strong OEM program lineup and vehicle displays, as well as educational sessions and industry resource displays."
This annual event provides an important opportunity for the technical community to preview commercial vehicle updates and engage with OEM engineers on critical upfitting issues. Industry professionals can learn about important changes to powertrains, electrical systems, chassis structures and other vehicle systems. Having the ability to speak directly with chassis OEM engineers and product specialists translates to practical support for upfitters.
In addition to discovering the latest vehicle modifications, attendees can engage with OEM technical representatives, network with other commercial vehicle professionals, attend industry education sessions and check out industry resource displays.
Register for Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit by Aug. 29, 2023, to receive advance pricing ($229 NTEA member/$329 nonmember). After this date, rates increase to $279 member/$379 nonmember.
For more information, visit ntea.com/upfittingsummit.
This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.