The Sonsray Phoenix sales, parts and service team stand outside the facility. Service team includes Robert Aldana, Vinnie Bruzzi, Jim Crowley, Daniel Hardy, Robert Hummel, Mikey Otte, Vidal Pedroza, Trevor Pope, Frank Scheer, Jonathan Shope, Jeffery Stone and Luis Valdez. Parts team includes Daniel French, File Flores, Raymond Pizarro, Carsten Sachs, Franciso Valencia and Casey Schoen. Sales team is made up of Aaron Armenta, Omar Lopez and Greg Nordsiek. (CEG photo)

Sonsray Machinery hosted the Case Groundbreaker Minotaur Roadshow on Feb. 2 at its Phoenix, Ariz., location. This was the company's fifth roadshow, following previous stops at four other Sonsray locations beginning with the Reno location and moving on to Sacramento, Los Angeles and N. Las Vegas before arriving in Phoenix.

Sonsray's customers from the Phoenix and Tucson market areas were invited for a barbecue lunch and the chance to experience the power and precision of the Case Minotaur DL compact dozer loader, the new product to the Case lineup.

As part of the introduction to the Case Minotaur, Mark Davis, Case sales specialist of Case Construction, did a walk around, explaining the features and benefits of the all new, industry-first, equipment category.

"It was built first and foremost to be a dozer, taking components of a full-size dozer that has a C frame except it's in a compact design," said Davis.

"It operates like a full-size dozer, but in a compact design with the heart of a dozer and the versatility of a loader," added Davis. He emphasized that this is, "not just a CTL," but built to be a dozer first "offering the best with power, precision and productivity." It is incredibly versatile as it can be used for road cleanup, road trimming, house pads and dozing in very small intricate areas.

"You will feel the strength of the C frame because much of the beating will be absorbed by it," said Davis. He also pointed out that this is a "truly specialized machine, with the addition of the industry exclusive, fully-integrated rear ripper system which provides easier dozing and earth-moving."

Davis continued the tour inside the cab where the set-up has traditional paddle controls, different from a normal CTL. The Minotaur runs the same as other dozers. You can change the ISO pattern to dozer mode, where it remaps the entire hydraulic, electrical and engine specs to be just like a dozer.

The Minotaur is set up and ready for 2D and 3D; and you can put on your preferred guidance system including Leica, Trimble and TopCon.

According to Case representatives, "this frame was never intended to have wheels; it was always going to have a track. It has Case dozer DNA throughout the entire machine. Someone will get in it and say, ‘yes, this is a Case.'"

Davis encouraged customers to "jump in" and experience the familiar full-size dozer power in this unique compact design.

Customers were not disappointed. Kyle Pruitt, grounds manager of Amphitheater School District in Tucson, can see "using it for land clearing that is often required in the desert. It would be great to use in brush and cactus."

Austin Halburtin of R.A.C.E. Grading was "impressed with the power and versatility the Minotaur offered" and added that, "it's like a skid steer, but so much more and very powerful." When he put the rippers down, he said he "couldn't even tell that they were down."

Adam Garcia of NG Equipment Sales thought that it was an, "amazing machine, different from any other machine, takes some getting used to, but nothing to describe how good it is." Garcia can see that it would be "great for the contractor that does any type of demo and great for house pads."

Nelson Garcia of NG Equipment Sales has developed a great partnership with Sonsray and Case.

"They don't disappoint," said Nelson Garcia. "[They] have been great to work with."

Todd Nagy, regional sales director of Case, is excited to be a part of this "new groundbreaking Case construction."

The progress and development of new equipment is what Nagy found so exciting when he joined the Case team last fall. Nagy said he is, "excited for the public to see the launch of more than 30 new machines that will debut at ConExpo and the Case Minotaur is part of this new, exciting, and groundbreaking Case."

It is groundbreaking because not only did Case introduce a new product, but it introduced a whole new product category, not just in the world of Case, but across the board with all manufacturers, said Nagy.

The Minotaur weighs in at more than 18,000 lbs., has undergone 10,000 hours in testing and a powerful 114 HP. It boasts 29 patents and was in development for six years.

Sonsray is the largest dealer for Case on the West Coast, with 15 locations throughout California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona. The Phoenix location also is the largest rental house location in the Sonsray brand, according to Southwest Regional Manager Mike Wright.

Shawni Young, marketing director of Sonsray, has been pleased with the great turnout at all of their locations for the roadshow. They currently have a Minotaur at each of their 16 locations.

