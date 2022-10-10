The TB335R’s short tail swing design results in a rear overhang of only 3.1 in. over the tracks, making it ideal for working in tight or confined spaces, according to David Caldwell, national product manager of Takeuchi.

Takeuchi has added the new generation TB335R short tail swing compact excavator to its TB300 Series.

This excavator features a sophisticated interior and exterior design as well as enhanced functions that provide greater performance and peace of mind, according to the manufacturer.

"The TB335R's short tail swing design results in a rear overhang of only 3.1 in. over the tracks, making it ideal for working in tight or confined spaces," said David Caldwell, national product manager of Takeuchi. "It also provides outstanding stability rarely found in a short tail swing machine, along with smooth, intuitive controls that help operators tackle tough jobs with ease."

The cab model TB335R has an operating weight of 8,310 lbs. (3,770 kgs.), a maximum bucket breakout force of 9,127 lbs. (40.6 kN) and a maximum arm digging force of 4,290 lbs. (19.1 kN). The excavator is powered by an EPA Tier IV/ EU Stage V emission-compliant engine delivering 24.4 hp (18.2 kW) and a maximum torque of 70.6 ft-lbs. (95.8 Nm).

The TB335R offers two working modes — standard and ECO — allowing operators to match the mode to the task at hand, choosing more power or fuel savings as desired.

Offering a wide range of advanced features, the TB335R's spacious cab includes a 7.0-in. touchscreen, multi-function color display. Canopy models offer a 4.3-in., high-definition, multi-function display. Cab models also feature air conditioner, heat/defrost, windshield wiper and washer, skylight with sunshade and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth technology. Both cab and canopy models have low-effort, pilot-operated joystick controls, a deluxe high-back suspension seat with head rest and retractable seat belt to keep operators comfortable and productive.

The Takeuchi Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TB335R during the warranty period. With TFM, owners and operators can remotely connect to their Takeuchi track loaders and excavators. TFM delivers alerts and machine information such as location, utilization, performance and maintenance status, as well as insights into how and where equipment is being operated.

"Takeuchi is committed to providing the North American market with equipment that offers unmatched reliability and operator comfort as well as the latest technology," Caldwell said. "The TB335R is a machine that exemplifies that commitment by delivering unmatched performance, excellent serviceability and great value."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

