The annual National Pavement Expo was held Jan. 23 to 25, 2024, at the Tampa Convention Center on the waterfront in downtown Tampa. The show attracted attendees and exhibitors from across the country.

A huge contingency of exhibitors of leading brands from the paving and pavement maintenance industry displayed their products in the Expo area, while more than 50 conference sessions were conducted. The Expo consistently serves as a learning experience with plenty of networking opportunities.

National Pavement Expo (NPE) 2025 is scheduled to return to Tampa Jan. 29 to 31, 2025. CEG

Today's top stories