    Tampa Convention Center Hosts National Pavement Expo

    Thu February 08, 2024 - National Edition #4
    CEG


    The annual National Pavement Expo was held Jan. 23 to 25, 2024, at the Tampa Convention Center on the waterfront in downtown Tampa. The show attracted attendees and exhibitors from across the country.

    A huge contingency of exhibitors of leading brands from the paving and pavement maintenance industry displayed their products in the Expo area, while more than 50 conference sessions were conducted. The Expo consistently serves as a learning experience with plenty of networking opportunities.

    National Pavement Expo (NPE) 2025 is scheduled to return to Tampa Jan. 29 to 31, 2025. CEG

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    When the doors opened on day one, the exhibit hall aisles were packed with show attendees looking for the newest products to enhance their businesses. (CEG photo)
    ALLU’s Darin Harn (R) fields questions on the ALLU Transformer crushing and screening buckets from interested attendees during the Expo. (CEG photo)
    The Billy Goat Industries exhibit featured five models of high velocity wheeled blowers. (CEG photo)
    Adam Shaneyfelt (L) and Clark Word of Schwarze Industries, based in Huntsville, Ala., talk to attendees about the Schwarze line of sweepers. (CEG photo)
    Promoting “Contractors Wanted” for its national services was the unique campaign at Ben’s Asphalt’s display. Ed Howard (L) and Erik Benson (C), both of Ben’s Asphalt. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Representatives of ODB (Old Dominion Brush) Co., including John Burgess, Britt Calloway and Tim Stumph, were waiting for the next wave of guests to promote their factory direct brush sales. (CEG photo)
    The Tampa Convention Center was the venue for this year’s NPE Expo & Conference. (CEG photo)
    A big group from SANY and its dealer, Newman Tractor, were out in full force to promote their machines. (L-R) are Matt Seyl, Nicole Rinderle, Steve O’Neil, Liz Zalla, Chris Hooker and Marty Malloy, all of Newman Tractor; and Eric LaForge, Jordan Van Wie, Foster Ladlee and Mike Maguire, all of SANY America. At NPE, SANY displayed equipment not previously seen by many attendees, including the newest SANY motor grader and compaction machines. (CEG photo)
    At NPE, SANY displayed equipment not previously seen by many attendees, including the newest SANY motor grader and compaction machines. (CEG photo)
    Sealmaster, based in Sandusky, Ohio, had a continuous flow of guests stop by its exhibit to gain more info on sealcoating material and paving maintenance products. (CEG photo)
    Demonstrating a ride-on debris blower is Buffalo Turbine’s Chris Pukay (R) with prospects Matthew Manners (L) and Richard Manners of Garden State Sealing Inc., Neptune, N.J. (CEG photo)
    The striping competition was a very popular event during the show. (CEG photo)
    Delaware Valley Paving rolled in from Phoenixville, Pa., and were absolutely “covered up” with attendees looking for more info on its paving and concrete contracting services. (CEG photo)
    Jesse Buzzard (L) and Jeff Johnson (C) of Diamond Blade Warehouse, based in Vernon Hills, Ill., were busy showing their line of diamond tools to interested attendees. (CEG photo)
    Women of Asphalt were conference sponsors and had a huge contingent of members to promote their initiatives and to advance awareness of being an international organization. (L-R) are Amy Bush, Tori Baires, Michelle Davis, Britney Durant, Michaela Delucas and Stefani Martella. (CEG photo)




