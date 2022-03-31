Taylor Construction Equipment, a sister company to Taylor Machine Works Inc., the manufacturer of heavy industrial lift trucks, is partnering with Bell Trucks of America Inc. to become the Bell articulated dump trucks (ADT) and Bell tracked carriers (TC) dealer in the state of Kentucky, southern Indiana and western Ohio.

This appointment is in addition to the areas awarded to Taylor last year for Mississippi and Tennessee. Taylor Construction Equipment (TCE), one of The Taylor Group of Companies, is a distributor of multiple lines of construction products with a passion for product service and support.

The relationship between Bell Trucks America and Taylor has been developing over the past two years and Taylor has been looking for opportunities to expand its business in the construction and mining equipment sectors.

Bell Trucks of America Inc. with its headquarters in Houston, Texas, is known for providing North America articulated dump trucks and tracked carriers.

Mitch Nevins, CEO of Bell Trucks America, said, "Bell and Taylor share the same strong fundamentals of offering customers quality products with exceptional parts, service, and warranty support. Bell has a reputation for delivering 'Strong Reliable Machines' and 'Strong Reliable Support,' and Taylor certainly shares these ideals."

Tim Gerbus, Taylor Construction Equipment's product sales manager, said that Taylor's expansion plans into the new territory with Bell are on par with the company's strategy and capability.

"Bell offers great track carrier and ADT products with a simple and flexible approach to business which aligns well with the Taylor company."

TCE's location are:

2727 Eastside Park Road, Evansville, Ind.; 812/250-5001

3754 North Raceway Road, Indianapolis, Ind.; 317/936-3805

6747 Dry Fork Rd, Cleves, Ohio; 513/717-2985

312 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, Ky.; 270/257-4220

For more information, visit www.taylorconstructionequipment.com or www.belltrucksamerica.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

