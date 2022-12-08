List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Thompson Tractor Holds Three-Day Demo in Opelika, Alabama

Thu December 08, 2022 - Southeast Edition #25
CEG


Thompson Tractor Company held a three-day site prep demo at its Opelika, Ala., location on Nov. 8, 9 and 10. Representatives from Thompson Tractor were joined by representatives from MTS (Mobile Track Solutions) and Sitech South for a few days of hands-on site-prep "clinics".

Tim Kirchner of MTS said if you're getting paid by the material yard, the MTS machines that his company builds "are like having an ATM at your job site". Quick cycle time with incredible production is achieved with MTS machines, he added. One machine was set up for "short runs" and another for "long distance" and both can be pushed with up to a D10 sized machine. Pull scrapers are interchangeable from artic truck to tractor.

MTS is owned by the Moyna family, which also owns C.J. Moyna & Sons Construction based in Elkader, Iowa, and has been in business for 75 years. They move 10 to 12 million yards of material a year.

What makes MTS unique is that the products it sells through the Cat dealer network are the products it uses within its own company on a daily basis.

"It's not just a bunch of engineers drawing something up, we actually use these products for a living. Essentially, it was the earthmoving machines needed by the construction company that brought on the production of the quality earthmoving machines built by MTS," the company said.

Sitech South's Mike Henderson was part of the demo and said he was enjoying the opportunity to showcase the Sitech technology offerings.

Sitech South representatives came to the site before the demo days and were flying drones for scanning the site to gain topo map for making the design for the overall demo layout. During the days in which the demo was held, Sitech South periodically flew drones overhead to see the progress and to verify grade. Building the demo site was actually part of the overall experience and the whole site was operating off of a cell network. A base station was not necessary for this site and was there for back up only.

The Cat D3 dozer on the site was running Trimble Earthworks with components installed by Sitech South, working through the pre-installed Cat system in the cab. The components are virtually plug and play with a secondary screen in the cab and receivers on the top. Accuracy is achieved to less than a tenth of a foot. These products are now available for quick install through Sitech South.

Sitech South also had its communication vendor, CrewPlex, onsite. CrewPlex makes for better communication on the job site and has a wireless full duplex system, which, according to Dan Franklin, CrewPlex business development manager, "puts everyone on the job site in a scenario similar to a conference call where no one has to actually push a button to communicate with another team member. It's all very fluid and the technology actually eliminates the noise of the machinery. It's all about keeping everyone communicating properly and safely on the job site to ultimately increase productivity," said Franklin. CEG

Operating the MTS 3630W pull tractor with 23-28 scraper was an experience that was a first for many at the demo event. (CEG photo)
Fine grading on the site was achieved by a Cat 140 motor grader. (CEG photo)
By MTS standards, the overall dirt moving process includes use of a construction grade rollerblade for keeping the surface to be graded as smooth as possible for the next cut. (CEG photo)
The MTS 3630 with 23-28 pull scraper and the Cat truck towed 23-28 scraper made for some quick production of material over the three-day period. (CEG photo)
Talking about the Cat truck/MTS scraper combo (L-R) are Derick Freeman, Thompson Tractor, Opelika, Ala.; Aaron Adams and Bo Hollands, Adams Group, Opelika, Ala; and Tim Kirchner, MTS. (CEG photo)
A combined effort of marketing staffers assisted in making the event quite successful. (L-R) are Karlee Ihde of MTS, Elkader, Iowa; and Madison Grooms and Rachel Love, both of Thompson Tractor. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Demonstrating their products and services for site work were Sitech South representatives Mike Henderson and Justin Andrews, and Dan Franklin of CrewPlex, a communications product line sold by Sitech South. (CEG photo)
Discussing the Sitech set up on the Cat D3 dozer (L-R) are John Smith, Thompson Tractor; Chad Underwood, Big Lunch Farms, Snead, Ala.; and Steven Miraglia, Sitech South. (CEG photo)
Lawton Dean of A&C Construction Co., Montgomery, Ala., gets a feel for the cab and pull scraper on the 3630 tractor/MTS 23-28 combination unit being demoed during the event. (CEG photo)
A nice crowd on day two of the three-day event. (CEG photo)
The Cat D3 dozer with Sitech grade control system achieved tremendous accuracy for the demo operators. (CEG photo)
A Cat 340 was on site for those who wanted to test their skills with the latest Cat excavator technology. (CEG photo)




