Three of Kelly Tractor's Kelly Rental/CAT Rental Stores in South Florida recently held a series of Allied Product Days.

The events were held on Jan. 30, 2024, at the company's Ft. Myers location; Jan. 31, at West Palm Beach; and Feb. 1, in Miami.

The events brought out manufacturer representatives from virtually all allied products available through Kelly Tractor and provided attendees with insight, enhanced product training and hands-on demos of the machines directly from the equipment experts themselves. A great turnout highlighted each of the events, which also included Caterpillar and Kelly Tractor representatives to show Cat rental machines, as well. Lunch was served at each event.

Machines, presented by a host of manufacturers representatives and staffers of Kelly Tractor, Kelly Rentals and the CAT Rental Store, included products from Caterpillar, Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Magni telehandlers, Kalmar, JLG, Hydrema, Weiler, Woods, Wacker Neuson, Ledwell, Xtreme, Atlas Copco and Harlo. CEG

Today's top stories