List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Three Kelly Tractor's CAT Rental Stores Host Series of Allied Product Days

    Thu February 15, 2024 - Southeast Edition #4
    CEG


    Three of Kelly Tractor's Kelly Rental/CAT Rental Stores in South Florida recently held a series of Allied Product Days.

    The events were held on Jan. 30, 2024, at the company's Ft. Myers location; Jan. 31, at West Palm Beach; and Feb. 1, in Miami.

    The events brought out manufacturer representatives from virtually all allied products available through Kelly Tractor and provided attendees with insight, enhanced product training and hands-on demos of the machines directly from the equipment experts themselves. A great turnout highlighted each of the events, which also included Caterpillar and Kelly Tractor representatives to show Cat rental machines, as well. Lunch was served at each event.

    Machines, presented by a host of manufacturers representatives and staffers of Kelly Tractor, Kelly Rentals and the CAT Rental Store, included products from Caterpillar, Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Magni telehandlers, Kalmar, JLG, Hydrema, Weiler, Woods, Wacker Neuson, Ledwell, Xtreme, Atlas Copco and Harlo. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Picture perfect Miami weather highlighted the final day of the three-day event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kelly Tractor representatives Ryan Keegan and Sonny Creel of the ag division; John Socol, vice president of the utility division; and Tony Parada, general manager, rental, prep for the day’s events in Miami. (CEG photo)
    Discussing the off-road truck rental market (L-R) are Chris Kelly of Kelly Tractor, Barry Ferrell and John Millsaps of Hydrema and Javier Ross of Kelly Rental. (CEG photo)
    Doing a walk-around and Q&A session on a Weiler seven-wheel pneumatic traffic roller (L-R) are Mike Wohlert, Kelly paving/crushing division manager; Yovanis Triana, Brothers Paving, Miami, Fla.; and Patrick Kettel, Kelly Tractor-Miami. (CEG photo)
    Getting a feel for the Xtreme XR1055-B telehandler is Peter Mestre (in cab) of Titan Welding, Margate, Fla., with a little guidance from Tony Allanic (C) of Kelly Tractor, while Nashjla Radix, also of Titan Welding, watches. (CEG photo)
    SITECH South and SISO Air had a huge display of high-tech products available through the CAT Rental Store/Kelly Rental and lots of representatives to provide info and demos, (L-R) including Omar Maldonado, Stephen Miraglia, Archie Justiniano and Orlin Gavarrete. (CEG photo)
    Xtreme Manufacturing regional representatives were out in full-force at the events and (L-R) included Jeff York, Tyler McKinney and Jeff Schettner, regional service representative. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kelly Tractor’s governmental sales specialist, Greg Bennet gets an opportunity to speak with the Magni telescoping forklift experts, including Nick Newbury, Magni telescopic handlers-Atlanta; and Martin Alba and Juan Rosas, Kelly Tractor Magni product specialists, to gain more info. (CEG photo)
    Wacker Neuson’s Seth Waller (L) and Erik Ramseyer (C) provide a demo of one of their company’s compact track loaders to an interested attendee at the Miami event. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    $170M Indiana Venue Due to Complete End of 2024

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Annual Florida Auctions

    C.W. Matthews Slides New Spans Into Place On SR 400 Project

    Kubota Introduces KX080-5 to Its Excavator Lineup

    ABC Unveils AI Resource Guide for Contractors

    Yoder & Frey — 'The Original Florida Auction' — Holds Its 50th Annual Sale

    John Deere, Leica Geosystems Partner to Bring New Solutions to Construction Industry

    Gregory Poole Equipment Company Opens GP Rental Store



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Events FLORIDA Kelly Tractor Co.






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA