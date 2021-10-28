Tri-Eagle Sales has reached an agreement to lease 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Ring Power Corporation, a member of the Nikola Corporation sales and service dealer network.

Nikola is a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions.

Through this fleet-as-a-service leasing model, Ring Power will provide the sales, repairs, maintenance and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks throughout the lease term.

Tri-Eagle Sales has been a leading beverage wholesaler in the north and north central Florida area since 1996. The company's more than 200 knowledgeable beverage professionals service over 2,000 retail customers in its 14-county territory from its two facilities in Tallahassee and Ocala, Fla.

"At Tri-Eagle, we want to leave the environment that we operate in the same way – or better – than we find it. Partnering with Ring Power and Nikola is a natural next step for us as it furthers our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship," said Tripp Transou, chief executive officer, Tri-Eagle Sales. "We are very excited to be one of the first beverage distribution companies in the U.S. to start electrifying their fleet."

"Tri-Eagle's first battery-electric truck order is a testament to their willingness to partner with Nikola and Ring Power to add zero-emission vehicles in their fleet," said David Alban, president of Ring Power Corporation. "We are excited to collaborate with Tri-Eagle as they initiate their adoption of a sustainable transportation fleet."

"We expect the Nikola dealer network to be a key component in delivering innovative zero-emissions products to our customers," explained Nikola Energy and Commercial President Pablo Koziner. "Ring Power intends to provide not only the sales, parts and service solutions for the Nikola trucks leased by Tri-Eagle, but also the related electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This is anticipated to be a true turnkey solution, with the goal for Tri-Eagle to realize zero-emissions transportation with first-class dealer support."

Initial deliveries are expected to be in 2022.

