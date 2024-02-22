Photo courtesy of Volvo Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks, recently delivered on- and off-road electric equipment to Florida-based Coastal Waste & Recycling to help the company achieve its sustainability goals. (L-R) are Martin Mattsson, director, Key Account Sales, Waste & Recycling, Volvo CE; Tyler Ohlmansiek, Mack e-mobility sales director; Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America; Brendon Pantano, CEO, Coastal Waste & Recycling; Dennis Pantano, COO, Coastal Waste & Recycling; and Ray Gallant, head of Sustainability and Productivity, Volvo CE.

Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks, both Volvo Group companies, recently delivered on- and off-road electric equipment to Florida-based Coastal Waste & Recycling to help the company achieve its sustainability goals.

Coastal Waste & Recycling celebrated the event with representatives of the two OEMs and local officials at its facility in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Coastal Waste & Recycling, based in Boca Raton, Fla., is piloting a 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator from Volvo CE and took delivery of a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle that will operate in residential and certain specialized commercial applications in southern Florida. The excavator will work at a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).

"We are excited to add both pieces of equipment to our fleet," said Brendon Pantano, CEO of Coastal Waste & Recycling. "As the first private hauler in Florida to invest in electric, we look forward to harnessing the strength of this strategic move to further elevate innovation in our operations."

Both fully electric machines represent the latest evolution of electrifying larger vehicles and building a mixed fleet to suit the company and application. The EC230 Electric is a medium-sized excavator designed to offer the same performance as its diesel counterpart, while the LR Electric is a heavy-duty truck with all the strength of comparable diesel-powered Mack LR refuse models.

"The shift to off-road electrification, especially in heavy construction machines, can't be accomplished by one single team or company," said Scott Young, head of region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment. "We're grateful for the chance to partner with customers and other Volvo Group companies to advance sustainability in a variety of industries."

"Mack is proud to be partnering with Coastal Waste & Recycling in their journey toward electrification," said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. "Coastal's commitment to sustainability is evident through their efforts to bring battery-electric vehicles to serve their customers in southern Florida, and we appreciate their enthusiasm for reducing GHG emissions and environmental care."

The MRF where the Volvo EC230 Electric is being tested is north of Miami, where Coastal receives and sorts recyclable materials. The EC230 Electric is performing the same work as its equivalent diesel model the EC220EL, feeding material into a sorting line.

"Coastal Waste & Recycling has been a great partner and has always been interested in any new technology they can incorporate to drive efficiency and excellence throughout their operations," said Martin Mattsson, director of Key Account Sales — Waste and Recycling, Volvo CE. "Testing this electric excavator directly against its conventional equivalent will teach us a lot."

The big difference between the electric and diesel excavators is zero emissions, but also its significantly lower noise and vibration levels. Operators can feel instant torque from the electric motor instead of the slight delay with diesel.

The EC230 Electric is estimated to achieve a 60 percent to 70 percent reduction in energy running costs compared with the EC220. Not having an engine also greatly simplifies maintenance.

The EC230 Electric and the Mack LR Electric will be fast-charged with the same mobile Heliox 50 kW charger provided by Volvo CE. Volvo CE and Mack experts consulted with Coastal Waste on charging to help identify the ideal solution.

The EC230 Electric has been in testing with other companies in North America over the past year. It's expected to be commercially available later in 2024.

The Mack LR Electric will operate in residential and certain specialized commercial applications. Mack and Coastal Waste & Recycling worked together to develop favorable routing for the LR Electric to ensure that the refuse truck will complete a full day's work based on the application needs. The LR Electric is equipped with an automated side loader.

The next generation Mack LR Electric offers a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for 42 percent more energy and increased range between vehicle charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Coastal Waste & Recycling is a privately owned solid waste and recycling company with 25 locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Coastal operates more than 700 vehicles, with more than half of them being Mack truck models.

Nextran Truck Centers in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will provide service and support for Coastal Waste & Recycling.

For more information about Coastal Waste & Recycling, visit www.coastalwasteinc.com. For more information about the Mack LR Electric, visit www.macktrucks.com. For more information about the EC230 Electric, visit www.volvoce.com/na.

