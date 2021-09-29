Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Altorfer CAT Celebrates Opening of Its New Illinois Facilities

Wed September 29, 2021 - Midwest Edition #20
CEG


To celebrate the opening of its new facilities, Altorfer CAT celebrated with its customers at open houses throughout the month of September. The four new locations are in Mokena, Ill., East Dundee, Ill., Addison, Ill., and Naperville, Ill.

Guests were invited to tour the new facilities and view demonstrations of all the latest equipment, as well as meet the Altorfer team members and visit product information booths. Dinner was provided by popular food trucks and the kids enjoyed a skid steer bounce house.

All attendees had a chance to win prizes such as a 55-qt. Cat cooler, a Cat garage stool, gift baskets and more. Radio station 95.9 The River broadcasted live from the open house in East Dundee and gave away two tickets to see Roger Waters at the United Center.

The Mokena and East Dundee locations —part of the Construction Services division — both include a 60,000-sq.-ft., pre-cast structure with 30-ft. clear heights for the servicing and repair of equipment, engines and components, along with warehouse space for replacement parts. Both buildings feature 14 drive-in doors, two docks and 13,000 sq. ft. of office area, housing the parts counter and equipment sales personnel.

In Addison, Altorfer fulfills the needs of its Power Systems' division with a 95,000 sq.-ft. building on 7.5 acres. Renovations include the addition of technical service repair capabilities with one 10-ton and two 15-ton cranes; new 1,600-amp service; 10 docks; 17 overhead doors, compressed air loop; an equipment wash bay; and specialized exhaust system.

This location also has a 20,000-sq.-ft. office for Power Systems' sales, rental and project management as well as Altorfer's corporate administrative personnel. The outside area can accommodate fleet storage of large mobile generators, temperature control units and air equipment. Also offered at this location are repair parts for construction equipment customers.

The Naperville location is home to Altorfer Rents — The Cat Rental Store. The 35,000-sq.-ft. building offers rental of its extensive array of Caterpillar construction machines, aerial equipment and jobsite tools.

Five service bays were added with overhead doors and cranes; full-sized wash bay; parts department and indoor/outdoor equipment storage with a loading area. Inside, customers will find a new rental counter, retail area and rental and sales offices.

For more information, visit altorfer.com.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R): Derek Altorfer, president Altorfer Cat, and John Loftus, sales representative of Altorfer Cat, welcome Ken and John Nordgren of Troch McNeil Paving Co. to the open house at the new facility in East Dundee, Ill.
John Loftus (L) and Andrew Izzo (R), both of Altorfer Cat, welcome Coleman McDonagh, president of McDonagh Demolition, to the open house.
Representing Sitech Midway are Brent Annen (L), general manager, and Kyle Batker, field service technician.
Enjoying the open house at Altorfer Cat’s new East Dundee facility (L-R) are Bill Carlson and Danie Kendall of Altorfer; Vito Martel of Builders Asphalt; and Brain Serio, sales manager of Altorfer Cat.
Steve Hrncar (L) of Excavating Concepts and Gary Schauer came to celebrate the opening of Altorfer Cat’s new facilities.
Bulldog Concrete LLC just purchased this Cat 938M wheel loader at the open house. From Bulldog Concrete (L-R) are Nick, Joe and Art Krueger and from Altorfer CAT is Lou Nistler. Bulldog also purchased a Cat 272D3 XE skid steer.
The kids played in the bouncy house, which was next to the Cat 272D3 XE skid steer purchased by Bulldog Concrete LLC.
(L-R): Drew Stahl of Altorfer Cat shows this Cat 299D3 compact track loader to Ryan Horton and Zach Turner, both of the village of Lake Villa.
(L-R): Claudia Tonelli of Altorfer Cat enjoys some tacos with Farmer Neisendorf and Chris Neisendorf, both of Campton Construction.
Bret Pondelick of BLP Construction brought his family to the open house. On the track of this Cat D5 dozer is his son, Joe, wife, Allison, and son, Michael.
Customers had the chance to fire up this Cat 310 excavator at the open house in East Dundee.
The Cat PM312 cold planer with grade control was on display for the customers to look over.




