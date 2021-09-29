To celebrate the opening of its new facilities, Altorfer CAT celebrated with its customers at open houses throughout the month of September. The four new locations are in Mokena, Ill., East Dundee, Ill., Addison, Ill., and Naperville, Ill.

Guests were invited to tour the new facilities and view demonstrations of all the latest equipment, as well as meet the Altorfer team members and visit product information booths. Dinner was provided by popular food trucks and the kids enjoyed a skid steer bounce house.

All attendees had a chance to win prizes such as a 55-qt. Cat cooler, a Cat garage stool, gift baskets and more. Radio station 95.9 The River broadcasted live from the open house in East Dundee and gave away two tickets to see Roger Waters at the United Center.

The Mokena and East Dundee locations —part of the Construction Services division — both include a 60,000-sq.-ft., pre-cast structure with 30-ft. clear heights for the servicing and repair of equipment, engines and components, along with warehouse space for replacement parts. Both buildings feature 14 drive-in doors, two docks and 13,000 sq. ft. of office area, housing the parts counter and equipment sales personnel.

In Addison, Altorfer fulfills the needs of its Power Systems' division with a 95,000 sq.-ft. building on 7.5 acres. Renovations include the addition of technical service repair capabilities with one 10-ton and two 15-ton cranes; new 1,600-amp service; 10 docks; 17 overhead doors, compressed air loop; an equipment wash bay; and specialized exhaust system.

This location also has a 20,000-sq.-ft. office for Power Systems' sales, rental and project management as well as Altorfer's corporate administrative personnel. The outside area can accommodate fleet storage of large mobile generators, temperature control units and air equipment. Also offered at this location are repair parts for construction equipment customers.

The Naperville location is home to Altorfer Rents — The Cat Rental Store. The 35,000-sq.-ft. building offers rental of its extensive array of Caterpillar construction machines, aerial equipment and jobsite tools.

Five service bays were added with overhead doors and cranes; full-sized wash bay; parts department and indoor/outdoor equipment storage with a loading area. Inside, customers will find a new rental counter, retail area and rental and sales offices.

For more information, visit altorfer.com.

