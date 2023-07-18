List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Altorfer Rents Joins Magni's Dealer Network, Expands Telehandler Offering

    Tue July 18, 2023 - Midwest Edition #15
    Magni Telescopic Handlers


    Magni Telescopic Handlers, a leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced Altorfer Rents is now part of the Magni dealer network. Altorfer's addition will bring Magni's full line of telehandlers, including the rotating telehandler (RTH), heavy lift (HTH) and fix boom telehandler (TH) models, to Altorfer's rental customers in Illinois, eastern Missouri, Iowa and Indiana.

    "We are delighted to welcome Altorfer to our esteemed dealer network," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America. "Altorfer's reputation for outstanding service and expertise in the equipment industry makes them an ideal fit for Magni. Together we will continue to drive innovation and provide our customers with exceptional telehandler solutions."

    Magni America is known for revolutionizing the telehandler industry with its technology and innovative designs. With the addition of Altorfer, Magni gains a trusted dealer that shares its commitment to customer satisfaction, safety and industry excellence. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to expand the availability of Magni's telehandlers in the Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana regions.

    "Altorfer Rents is excited to represent the Magni line of telehandlers as a great addition to our best-in-class fleet," said Jon Hardy, sales manager of Altorfer Rents. "Our trained sales professionals are ready to show customers the benefits of lifting heavier loads to higher heights than traditional telehandlers, allowing them to complete jobs more safely, more efficiently and ahead of schedule."

    With its extensive knowledge and expertise in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's products, Altorfer is poised to deliver value and support to its customers.

    "I am excited for Altorfer to become part of the Magni team and pair these exceptional machines with outstanding customer service in the heartland of the country," said Jay Jude, regional sales manager, Magni America.

    For more information, visit altorfer.com and magnith.com.




    Today's top stories

    Elford Inc. Building $60M Franklin Crisis Care Center

    VIDEO: New England Patriots Near Goal Line in Completing Gillette Stadium Upgrades

    Agency Begins Scrutinizing Federal Contractors for Compliance On IIJA Projects

    Skanska Completes $38M Expansion, Renovation to Tampa Convention Center in Downtown Tampa

    LiuGong Enters Second Half of 2023 With Continued Momentum, Strong Sales, Enhanced Team, Electric Energy

    BCA Awards $10,000 in Scholarships

    Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Marks 75th Anniversary of Its Civil Engineering Scholarship Program

    New Holland Construction Partners With National Association of Landscape Professionals



     

    Read more about...

    Altorfer Cat Business News Magni Midwest Telehandlers






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA