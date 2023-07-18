Magni Telescopic Handlers, a leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced Altorfer Rents is now part of the Magni dealer network. Altorfer's addition will bring Magni's full line of telehandlers, including the rotating telehandler (RTH), heavy lift (HTH) and fix boom telehandler (TH) models, to Altorfer's rental customers in Illinois, eastern Missouri, Iowa and Indiana.

"We are delighted to welcome Altorfer to our esteemed dealer network," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America. "Altorfer's reputation for outstanding service and expertise in the equipment industry makes them an ideal fit for Magni. Together we will continue to drive innovation and provide our customers with exceptional telehandler solutions."

Magni America is known for revolutionizing the telehandler industry with its technology and innovative designs. With the addition of Altorfer, Magni gains a trusted dealer that shares its commitment to customer satisfaction, safety and industry excellence. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to expand the availability of Magni's telehandlers in the Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana regions.

"Altorfer Rents is excited to represent the Magni line of telehandlers as a great addition to our best-in-class fleet," said Jon Hardy, sales manager of Altorfer Rents. "Our trained sales professionals are ready to show customers the benefits of lifting heavier loads to higher heights than traditional telehandlers, allowing them to complete jobs more safely, more efficiently and ahead of schedule."

With its extensive knowledge and expertise in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's products, Altorfer is poised to deliver value and support to its customers.

"I am excited for Altorfer to become part of the Magni team and pair these exceptional machines with outstanding customer service in the heartland of the country," said Jay Jude, regional sales manager, Magni America.

For more information, visit altorfer.com and magnith.com.

