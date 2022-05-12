List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Briggs JCB Hosts Open House at Its New Tampa Facility

Thu May 12, 2022 - Southeast Edition #10
CEG


It was a fun-filled day at Briggs JCB's open house event on April 27. Heavy equipment displays, Briggs JCB giveaway items, a barbeque lunch served by Mission BBQ and periodic displays of horsepower from the world-famous JCB GT dragster backhoe were the order of the day.

It was a picture-perfect day for the event, which spotlighted the opening of this brand-new Tampa facility, which was built and opened during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Attendees took the opportunity to tour the new Briggs JCB facility and meet and talk with their sales, parts and service representatives and — of course — a chance to test operate machines of interest.

This branch is very unique to the Briggs organization and is the only JCB construction equipment specific facility in the entire Briggs JCB organization. Teams from JCB's North American headquarters in Pooler, Ga., and representatives from Briggs JCB locations in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana came in the day before this event for extensive product and service training sessions and stayed through to be a part of the open house event the next day. CEG

Firing up the 1,500 hp JCB GT, the fastest backhoe on earth, and putting on quite a show of some fast-paced machine action is JCB’s demo operator/coordinator Ferrin Barber. (CEG photo)
People could see from Palm River Road in Tampa that this was definitely the place to be on April 27. (CEG photo)
JCB customer Robert Stayton (L) of Stayton LLC, based in Celebration, Fla., talks with Luke Rose of JCB about a JCB 245XR excavator of interest. (CEG photo)
Ready to get the event under way are Briggs JCB’s Tampa Operations Manager Dylan Zobkiw (L) and Sales Manager John Hofmeyer. (CEG photo)
A group from Schram Services, Hudson, Fla., including (L-R, front row) Austin, Robert and Colton Schram, join their Briggs JCB reps (L-R, back row) Joey Guzman and Billy Burr to enjoy the days festivities. (CEG photo)
Brent Scott (L) of Scott Equipment, Hudson, Fla., a customer who has owned and operated a JCB backhoe loader for 30 years, talks about the significant improvements he sees in the newest JCB 3CX Plus backhoes with JCB’s backhoe product specialist Galvin Rodriguez. (CEG photo)
(L-R): It was a nice family outing for lunch and a show of JCB machines for the Baker family — Michael, two-year-old twins Wesson and Maverick, and Sara Beth Baker of Baker Construction, Ocala, Fla. (CEG photo)
A steady stream of customers joined their Briggs JCB friends and JCB corporate representatives at the open house. (CEG photo)
JCB rolled in with its mobile hospitality truck and trailer combo and the JCB GT trailer, making for a great backdrop for the tremendous variety of machines displayed. (CEG photo)
Many of the attendees took the opportunity to tour the new facility and to check out an impeccably well-kept service area. (CEG photo)




