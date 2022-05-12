It was a fun-filled day at Briggs JCB's open house event on April 27. Heavy equipment displays, Briggs JCB giveaway items, a barbeque lunch served by Mission BBQ and periodic displays of horsepower from the world-famous JCB GT dragster backhoe were the order of the day.

It was a picture-perfect day for the event, which spotlighted the opening of this brand-new Tampa facility, which was built and opened during the COVID pandemic in 2020. Attendees took the opportunity to tour the new Briggs JCB facility and meet and talk with their sales, parts and service representatives and — of course — a chance to test operate machines of interest.

This branch is very unique to the Briggs organization and is the only JCB construction equipment specific facility in the entire Briggs JCB organization. Teams from JCB's North American headquarters in Pooler, Ga., and representatives from Briggs JCB locations in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana came in the day before this event for extensive product and service training sessions and stayed through to be a part of the open house event the next day. CEG

