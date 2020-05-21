The seventh episode of Mack Trucks' RoadLife 2.0 series features Reliant Holdings Ltd.

The seventh episode of Mack Trucks' RoadLife 2.0 series, available on roadlife.tv, features Reliant Holdings Ltd. Reliant Holdings supplies liquid carbon dioxide (CO2) and dry ice to a variety of industries using the Mack Anthem model to safely and efficiently deliver its products.

"My father bought some ranching property in New Mexico, and underneath that property was one of the largest naturally occurring sources of CO2 in the country," said Vance Vanderburg, chief operating officer, Reliant Holdings Ltd. "Today, under the umbrella of Reliant Holdings, we have a number of profit centers that deliver CO2 products."

Reliant Holdings, founded in 1989, provides liquid CO2 to a wide range of industries, including restaurants and convenience stores for their beverage systems, and bulk quantities for food processing and beverage bottling plants. The company also provides CO2 to oil and gas well operators for use in enhanced oil recovery projects.

With oil and gas customers located across western Texas and eastern New Mexico, Reliant Holdings needed trucks that could withstand the unimproved roads commonly found in oil patches.

"Up to 95 percent of our trucks' lives can be on an unpaved road, and with our Mack trucks, it's unbelievable how much better they've done in that environment," Vanderburg said. "They hold up better, and you can bring one out of that environment, put it back on-highway and still get a useful life out of it."

Safety is a core value of Reliant Holdings, and the Mack Anthem model delivers with a number of standard and available features

"Safety features added to the Mack Anthem are really starting to attract fleets," said Don Freeman, sales manager, Bruckner Truck Sales. "They're needed not only to protect drivers, but also to meet increasing insurance demands."

Mack Anthem models come standard with Mack Road Stability Advantage by Bendix, a fully electronic stability control system designed to help mitigate the chances of a rollover or jackknife incident, and Bendix Wingman Fusion, a camera- and radar-based system that provides collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning capabilities.

"When we go to renew our insurance, and we tell them what kind of truck we're spec-ing out, we're going to get a discount," said Vanderburg. "If you spend a little more for safety equipment in a truck, it's going to pay you back."

Additional RoadLife 2.0 episodes will premiere throughout the summer. Viewers can watch RoadLife episodes on roadlife.tv and Amazon Prime Video, with additional content featured on Mack Trucks' social channels.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.