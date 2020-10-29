Mack Trucks’ Mack Anthem model is now available with a factory-installed FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit system, which improves fuel efficiency by up to 2.23 percent.

Mack Trucks announced the availability of a factory-installed FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit system on its Mack Anthem highway models, further improving fuel efficiency by up to 2.23 percent. The system will be available for order beginning later this quarter.

Mack made the announcement during the virtual American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition.

"The Mack Anthem model boasts outstanding fuel efficiency, whether in base form or with the added aerodynamic components found on our Mack HE+ efficiency package," said Stu Russoli, Mack highway product manager.

"Adding the FlowBelow system as a factory-installed option gives customers even more ways to maximize fuel efficiency through aero options that fit their applications."

The FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit system is a complete aerodynamic system designed to reduce aerodynamic turbulence as air passes over the rear axles of a tractor. The system combines center and rear fairings with aerodynamic wheel covers to improve fuel efficiency by up to 2.23 percent. Each of the components is designed with durability in mind and is also easily removed for quick maintenance and service access.

"FlowBelow is proud to partner with Mack Trucks and offer our Tractor AeroKit as a factory-installed option on Mack Anthem models," said Gordon Virginski, vice president of OEM and dealer programs, FlowBelow. "Our solutions have helped drivers and fleets save more than 70 million gallons of fuel over the past 10 plus years, and we're pleased to be able to bring our expertise to Mack customers."

FlowBelow's Tractor AeroKit system complements a number of other aerodynamic options available for the Mack Anthem model. The Mack HE+ package for Mack Anthem models combines several aerodynamic components, including a roof fairing with trim tab, side fairings with extensions, chassis fairings with ground effects and an aero bumper with spoiler, with the recently announced next generation Mack MP 8HE engine, Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission and Mack Predictive Cruise. Together, these components deliver up to 12.5 percent improved fuel efficiency compared to a base Mack Anthem model, according to the manufacturer.

The FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit is available in black or white on Mack Anthem 6x4 and 6x2 tag configurations. Wheel covers are available in black, white and chrome.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.