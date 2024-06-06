After a highly successful demo event and used equipment sale at its Montgomery, Ala., location, Thompson Tractor followed up with another big show May 16, 2024, for its Florida Panhandle customers in DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

The event drew another high turnout at the demo site just adjacent to Interstate 10, which, uncoincidentally, is the property that will eventually be the site of another Thompson Tractor branch facility in Florida.

As with the Montgomery show, the event introduced customers and prospects to the next generation Cat 255 and 265 compact track loaders. The demo was combined with a nice selection of red-tagged used equipment and included a technology expo with representatives from SITECH South and Trimble with their newest product offerings. Cat representatives and Thompson Tractor machine specialists also turned out in droves to showcase the new Cat machines, catch up with their customers on the latest Panhandle projects and to sit down to enjoy a catered lunch.

Other Cat compact track loader technology showcased and available for some demo time was the 289D3 with GB124 Smart Grader Blade attachment with a single GPS and sonic tracer. This setup allows a customer to work off a 3D design on the single GPS side and follow an existing grade on the sonic tracer side, which is optimal for operators needing to re-work roads and follow existing curb or gutter for holding a desired grade consistently.

Also available during the demo was a Cat 299D3 XE with a Cat BB124 box blade equipped with the Trimble Earthworks GO system, which is a basic 2D compact machine system that runs from a simple app from the app store. The system provides 2D grade capabilities through an iPhone, iPad, Android-based phone or tablet and allows for working in covered areas where clear line of site to the sky is not available.

And during the event, guests could check out the newest 3D GPS technology options for Cat 330 excavators and the new Cat exclusive Steer Assist feature on the D4 dozer, which allows operators the ability to make perfect circular grades automatically without operator input. CEG

