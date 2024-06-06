List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Thompson Tractor Hosts CTL, Technology Demo in Florida

    Thu June 06, 2024 - Southeast Edition #12
    CEG


    After a highly successful demo event and used equipment sale at its Montgomery, Ala., location, Thompson Tractor followed up with another big show May 16, 2024, for its Florida Panhandle customers in DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

    The event drew another high turnout at the demo site just adjacent to Interstate 10, which, uncoincidentally, is the property that will eventually be the site of another Thompson Tractor branch facility in Florida.

    As with the Montgomery show, the event introduced customers and prospects to the next generation Cat 255 and 265 compact track loaders. The demo was combined with a nice selection of red-tagged used equipment and included a technology expo with representatives from SITECH South and Trimble with their newest product offerings. Cat representatives and Thompson Tractor machine specialists also turned out in droves to showcase the new Cat machines, catch up with their customers on the latest Panhandle projects and to sit down to enjoy a catered lunch.

    Other Cat compact track loader technology showcased and available for some demo time was the 289D3 with GB124 Smart Grader Blade attachment with a single GPS and sonic tracer. This setup allows a customer to work off a 3D design on the single GPS side and follow an existing grade on the sonic tracer side, which is optimal for operators needing to re-work roads and follow existing curb or gutter for holding a desired grade consistently.

    Also available during the demo was a Cat 299D3 XE with a Cat BB124 box blade equipped with the Trimble Earthworks GO system, which is a basic 2D compact machine system that runs from a simple app from the app store. The system provides 2D grade capabilities through an iPhone, iPad, Android-based phone or tablet and allows for working in covered areas where clear line of site to the sky is not available.

    And during the event, guests could check out the newest 3D GPS technology options for Cat 330 excavators and the new Cat exclusive Steer Assist feature on the D4 dozer, which allows operators the ability to make perfect circular grades automatically without operator input. CEG

    (L-R): Thompson Tractor’s Rucker Brown welcomes his customer-friends Billy Roberson and son, Ray Roberson, of Roberson Underground Utility, Milton, Fla., to the demo event. (CEG photo)
    Gage Holland of Three Trade Consultants, Milton, Fla., does some demo time with the Cat 289D3 and Cat GB124 Smart Grader Blade attachment with auto assist for maximum grading accuracy. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Tractor Certified Dealer Instructor (CDI) Clayton Walley provides an overview of the newest touch screen features and GPS technology and other technology “add-ons” for new Cat 330 excavators. (CEG photo)
    The Cat exclusive Steer Assist feature on the D4 dozer was a big hit for many demo attendees. (CEG photo)
    Bill Mitchell (L) and James Shepherd (R), owners and restorers for one of the world’s largest antique tractor collections based in the Florida Panhandle and local trade school advocates, join their Thompson Tractor representatives Jace Robbins (second from L) and Tommy Walker at the demo event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Stephen Miraglia, Jorge Colini, Daniel Moore, Chris Sanders and Lamar Hester, all representatives of SITECH South and Trimble, turned out to demonstrate their newest technology offerings. (CEG photo)
    Cole Halfacre (L) of TR3 Group, Pensacola, Fla., and Griff Gordon, Thompson Tractor-Pensacola, discuss the new Cat 265 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    The stars of the show — the Cat 255 and Cat 265 compact track loaders — were ready and waiting for attendees to take the controls. (CEG photo)
    Steve Daher (L), Daher Contracting Inc., Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and Joey Mote, Thompson Tractor 3D specialist, discuss steer assist and auto control on the Cat D4 dozer on the demo site. (CEG photo)
    Caterpillar’s BCP specialist, Weston Smith (L), provides operational tips for an attendee on the Cat 265 next generation compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    After operating the Cat 265, Mitchell Ellis of Ellis Crane Works, based in Pace, Fla., said he was impressed with the weight capacity and lift height of the machine. (CEG photo)
    Lunchtime under the big-top tent between sessions was a great time to talk about the machines being demoed and an opportunity to enjoy some great food and conversation with Thompson Tractor representatives. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Sheppard Ellisor, Deer Point Enterprises, Panama City, Fla.; Nick Sanphillipo and Chris Karagiannis of Monolith Construction, Port St. Joe, Fla., came out to see and operate the next generation Cat compact track loaders. (CEG photo)




