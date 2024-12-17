List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Year in Review: Bobcat's Major Moments of 2024

    Bobcat Company had a successful 2024 with new equipment introductions, partnerships with Chip Gaines, charitable donations, facility enhancements, new product launches, and community initiatives. Bobcat remains committed to innovation, growth, and giving back.

    Tue December 17, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    Powered by a turbocharged 3.4-liter Bobcat engine, the B760 delivers powerful, high-torque performance and efficiency.
    Photo courtesy of Bobcat
    Powered by a turbocharged 3.4-liter Bobcat engine, the B760 delivers powerful, high-torque performance and efficiency.
    Powered by a turbocharged 3.4-liter Bobcat engine, the B760 delivers powerful, high-torque performance and efficiency.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The AT450X is designed to autonomously or remotely carry out critical farm tasks in compact applications, such as vineyards and orchards.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The TL623 is built with a robust box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity, plus a low center of gravity for optimal stability.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The RogueX2 is a powerful, smart machine that produces zero emissions and features a lithium-ion battery, electric drive actuated lift and tilt kinematics with no hydraulics.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The donation to the Salvation Army, valued at $885,000, includes 23 essential pieces of equipment, such as forklifts, portable generators and light towers all vital for aiding communities impacted by natural disasters.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) Bobcat-branded products include internal combustion cushion and pneumatic tire forklifts, electric counterbalance forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, pallet trucks/stacker forklifts and warehouse vehicles.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) Host of the hit show 'Fixer Upper' and known for his passion for home improvement, Chip Gaines is a long-time Bobcat customer and fan.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) Powered by a 20.4-kWh, lithium-ion battery, the ZT6000e produces zero emissions and delivers productive runtimes in commercial applications.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The backyard makeover demonstrated the power of Bobcat equipment to get the job done, transforming the overgrown and compact backyard into an accessible and aesthetic space for the Rummer family.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The three fuel cells at the Bismarck facility and the 11 units at the Gwinner location are the first commercial installations of stationary fuel cells in the state.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The Bobcat UT6066, UT6566 and UT6573 utility tractors are built for heavy-duty work, while making it easier for operators of all experience levels to accomplish more on their acreage.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest was open to communities in the United States with a shovel-ready park and recreation project. Funds could be used to renovate or create a park and recreation space or facility based on the winning community's needs.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat) The investment in the Buford facility modernized conference rooms, break rooms and office spaces, improved the interior design, finishing and furnishing to align with other Bobcat locations and updated exterior signage.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)

    Bobcat Company celebrated another dynamic and impactful year, which was marked by investments in new equipment, facility enhancements and philanthropic endeavors. As the year comes to a close, Bobcat reflects on the major initiatives and announcements that exemplify its commitment to empowering people to accomplish more.

    "In 2024, we prioritized customer success with expanded offerings, as well as partnering with organizations to support initiatives within our communities," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America.

    "We made great strides in executing our strategy and making further investments for long-term growth. Bobcat's future is bright, and we look forward to continuing to push boundaries and accomplishing more in 2025."

    January 2024
    • Setting a Vision for the Job Site of the Future: Bobcat kicked off the year at CES 2024 with the introduction of the Bobcat AT450X enabled by Agtonomy, as well as RogueX2 — the all-electric and autonomous concept loader. Read more.
    • Supporting Education for Tomorrow's Leaders: Bobcat donated $250,000 to the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., in support of the Hamm School of Engineering. Read more.
    February 2024
    • Expanding Product Offerings: Bobcat expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of forklifts; industrial air compressors; turf renovation equipment; and portable power products including air compressors, generators and light towers. Read more.
    March 2024
    • A New Partnership Announced: Magnolia co-founder, spirited entrepreneur and home renovation expert Chip Gaines was announced as Bobcat's newest brand ambassador. Together, Bobcat and Gaines aimed to inspire audiences to tackle their DIY dreams. Read more.
    • Innovation Recognition: Bobcat was named to Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies list for its manufacturing, equipment design and automation initiatives. The list honors organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society. Read more.
    April 2024
    • Mowing Moves Electric: Bobcat commercialized its battery-powered, electric ZT6000e zero-turn mower. Powered by a 20.4-kWh, lithium-ion battery, the ZT6000e produces zero emissions and delivers productive runtimes in commercial applications. Read more.
    May 2024
    • Dreams Become Reality: Bobcat unveiled a $25,000 backyard makeover to Turlock, Calif., resident Julie Rummer, who became paralyzed following a car crash. Read more.
    • North Dakota's First Stationary Fuel Cells: Bobcat enhanced two of its North Dakota manufacturing facilities with the installation of stationary, natural gas-powered fuel cells from HyAxiom Inc., a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider. Read more.
    June 2024
    • Increased Acreage Options: Bobcat expanded its tractor lineup with the launch of three utility tractors: the Bobcat UT6066, UT6566 and UT6573. Read more.
    • Breaking Ground: Bobcat broke ground for its Mexico facility expected to be operational in 2026. Read more.
    • Machine Connectivity Enhanced: Bobcat enhanced its Machine IQ telematics platform with Remote Engine Disable/Enable. This two-way functionality allows customer users to remotely enable or disable their machine's engine. Read more.
    July 2024
    • Contest Kick-off: Bobcat launched a nationwide Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest to give one community a $100,000 park makeover. To celebrate the contest launch, Bobcat renovated a baseball field in Waco, Texas, with its brand ambassador Chip Gaines. Read more.
    August 2024
    • Buford Facility Updated: Bobcat completed a $3.26 million renovation at its Buford, Ga., location, which is home to its North American material handling sales, service, marketing parts and logistics departments. Read more.
    September 2024
    • Lineup Expansion with New Backhoe: Bobcat expanded its North American product lineup with the introduction of the B760 backhoe loader. Read more.
    • Contest Finalists Announced: Five parks were named as finalists in the $100,000 Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest. Communities included Winfield, Ala.; Pontiac, Mich.; Henderson, N.C.; Purcell, Okla.; and Galveston, Texas. Read more.
    October 2024
    • New Telehandler Makes Its Debut: The new Bobcat TL623 telehandler comes loaded with premium performance and comfort features not found on other standard-equipped telehandlers. Read more.
    • RogueX2 Honored with Red Dot Award: The Bobcat RogueX2 all-electric, fully autonomous concept loader was selected as a Red Dot Award: Design Concept winner. Read more.
    • Alabama Park Wins $100K Contest: Ivan K. Hill Park in Winfield, Ala., is named the winner of the $100,000 Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest. The prize package will fund improvements at the park, with a focus on revitalizing a youth recreation space. Read more.
    • Supporting Disaster Relief Efforts: Bobcat donated $885,000 worth of equipment, including forklifts, portable generators and light towers, to The Salvation Army to support relief efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as well as future disasters. Read more.
    November 2024
    • Giving Back: Throughout the year, Bobcat and its employees took part in volunteer activities and philanthropic initiatives to give back to the communities across its footprint. Read more.



