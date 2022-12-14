The T7X is the first machine of its kind to be fully electric, offering the full benefits of eliminating hydraulic systems, components, emissions and vibrations — all while providing cleaner, quieter machines.

As the year comes to an end, the team at Bobcat Company is recapping the major milestones that make 2022 a year to remember.

A global leader in the compact equipment industry, Bobcat overcame the challenges 2022 brought to many industries to announce new products, while also expanding business operations in alignment with company growth.

January 2022

T7X introduced: Bobcat unveiled its new, all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader at CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event. The T7X is the first machine of its kind to be fully electric, offering the full benefits of eliminating hydraulic systems, components, emissions and vibrations — all while providing cleaner, quieter machines. Read more.

April 2022

Walk-behind mower lineup unveiled: As the company grew its grounds maintenance equipment offering, the all-new WB700 commercial walk-behind mower lineup was unveiled. The WB700, which comes in three width options (36, 48 and 52 in.), is an ultra-maneuverable, powerful solution equipped to tackle tough turf jobs. Read more.

May 2022

Production capacity increases : Plans were announced for a new assembly plant in Rogers, Minn., a northwest suburb of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. This investment adds an additional 225,000 sq. ft. in production capacity and enables the company to streamline efficiencies across its manufacturing footprint in the Midwest region. Read more.

: Plans were announced for a new assembly plant in Rogers, Minn., a northwest suburb of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. This investment adds an additional 225,000 sq. ft. in production capacity and enables the company to streamline efficiencies across its manufacturing footprint in the Midwest region. Read more. New telehandlers announced: The Bobcat telehandler family grew with the introduction of the TL723 and TL923. A go-to favorite for agriculture, construction, landscaping, snow removal and many other applications, these telehandlers give operators the flexibility to accomplish a variety of demanding tasks with superior precision and performance. Read more.

July 2022

Sponsorships aimed at breaking new ground: Bobcat broke new ground with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) as they sponsored the Carolina Cowboys, one of eight teams in the landmark new PBR Team Series bull riding league. Read more.

August 2022

Exclusive platinum package launches: Bobcat Company announced a top-of-the-line, exclusive platinum package available on select machines. This special package includes the platinum edition of the E35 (33 hp) compact excavator, the T76 compact track loader and S76 skid-steer loader. This limited-time offering is available at select Bobcat dealerships and provides a VIP experience with sleek, modern details and features paired with modern technology and amenities.

September 2022

Most powerful loaders unleashed : Bobcat unveiled its most powerful loaders ever produced with the introduction of the T86 compact track loader and the S86 skid-steer loader. These new loaders set new standards for productivity, attachment versatility, speed, control and weight-to-horsepower ratios. In an industry first, the Bobcat loaders offer three hydraulic flow options in one machine. Read more.

: Bobcat unveiled its most powerful loaders ever produced with the introduction of the T86 compact track loader and the S86 skid-steer loader. These new loaders set new standards for productivity, attachment versatility, speed, control and weight-to-horsepower ratios. In an industry first, the Bobcat loaders offer three hydraulic flow options in one machine. Read more. Parts distribution enhanced : A new, 110,000-sq.-ft. Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center opened in Reno, Nev. The new parts distribution center provides Bobcat dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory and faster parts delivery. Read more.

: A new, 110,000-sq.-ft. Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center opened in Reno, Nev. The new parts distribution center provides Bobcat dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory and faster parts delivery. Read more. Building community together: Doosan Bobcat North America (DBNA) wrapped up its annual Doosan Days of Community Service volunteer effort with more than 425 employees dedicating their time and talents to support 35 community projects across the DBNA footprint. Read more.

October 2022

Manufacturing space grows : The company celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion. The $70 million investment makes the location the company's largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. Read more.

: The company celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion. The $70 million investment makes the location the company's largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. Read more. Product breadth increases : Bobcat expanded into the light compaction equipment industry with the introduction of nine machines. The full range of Bobcat light compaction products includes rammers, forward plates compactors, reversible plates compactors and trench rollers providing customers with the added versatility and productivity they have come to expect from Bobcat in an innovative product lineup fit for construction, roadwork and landscaping. Read more.

: Bobcat expanded into the light compaction equipment industry with the introduction of nine machines. The full range of Bobcat light compaction products includes rammers, forward plates compactors, reversible plates compactors and trench rollers providing customers with the added versatility and productivity they have come to expect from Bobcat in an innovative product lineup fit for construction, roadwork and landscaping. Read more. Autonomous operation showcased : Bobcat makes advancements in automated operations with its autonomous mower concept unveiled at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Ky. This concept was advanced through a strategic investment in Greenzie, an industry-leading autonomous software company for commercial lawn mowers and outdoor power equipment. The autonomous, zero-turn mower concept offers game-changing efficiency and productivity by completing repetitive mowing tasks without the need for an onboard operator. Read more.

: Bobcat makes advancements in automated operations with its autonomous mower concept unveiled at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Ky. This concept was advanced through a strategic investment in Greenzie, an industry-leading autonomous software company for commercial lawn mowers and outdoor power equipment. The autonomous, zero-turn mower concept offers game-changing efficiency and productivity by completing repetitive mowing tasks without the need for an onboard operator. Read more. Innovation and sustainability featured: Bobcat showcased the job site of the future at bauma 2022, a global construction machine trade fair in Munich. The latest machines, concept machines and innovations were displayed and demonstrated at the show. Read more. Electrification was in the spotlight with the unveiling of the battery-electric E19e compact excavator. Read more. And machine performance and sustainability were key topics discussed by Doosan Bobcat's Vice President of Global Innovation Joel Honeyman during a presentation at the bauma FORUM. Read more.

November 2022

Cultivating community through philanthropic efforts: In a season of giving, Doosan Bobcat and its employees donated more than $250,000 to nonprofit organizations focused on education, community prosperity and health resources. Bobcat's fall charitable giving campaign took place over a two-week period, allowing employees to concentrate their efforts toward giving back to nonprofits working to cultivate local communities. In addition to the funds raised by employees, Doosan Bobcat matched nearly half of total employee donations to further amplify employee generosity. Read more.

